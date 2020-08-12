Feeding South Dakota in Rapid City to distribute food in neighborhoods

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota in Rapid City will transition back to its neighborhood food distributions next week.

Back in March, the organization moved its mobile food distributions to the Central States Fairgrounds. This was to meet the increased demand for food assistance caused by the pandemic.

However, starting August 22nd, Feeding South Dakota in Rapid City will begin to distribute food again in neighborhoods.

That means today will be the last time the organization will hold a distribution at the Central States Fairgrounds.