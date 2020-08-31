Feeding South Dakota in need of more volunteers for Backpack Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have some free time during the week, Feeding South Dakota could use your help.

The non-profit needs more hands to pack bags of food for its backpack program.

Lance Marquardt is pitching in at Feeding South Dakota.

This is the volunteer’s third time lending a hand here.

“I had nothing better to do today so I thought I’d help out,” Volunteer Lance Marquardt said.

He and the rest of the crew are packing emergency food boxes, but there are many more ways to get involved at Feeding South Dakota.

Right now, the organization is preparing to help thousands of kids in the Sioux Falls area each week by making sure they have a bag of food to take home with them on the weekends.

But more people are needed to help fill the hunger gap that some children and their families are facing.

“We’re in really a big need for volunteers right now. Because of the coronavirus we don’t have enough folks coming in, understandably, so right now we need people to come in and help pack these backpacks so that we’re able to get them to school on time and that we’re able to have enough for all the kids that need them,” Feeding South Dakota Development Director Christina Oey said.

Whether you’re packing food bags or boxes, you might just become a regular around here.

“It’s hard not to keep coming back to a place like this. Everybody’s just really nice,” Marquardt said.

Rapid City also has a backpack program.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

