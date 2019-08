SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good music for a good cause.

That’s what some people in Sioux Falls got to experience Sunday.

People visited the Terrace Park bandshell for Feeding South Dakota’s Jam Against Hunger. People could come enjoy free concerts and donate food or money to help the organization fight hunger in the state.

This is the 19th year Feeding South Dakota has done the event.