Feeding South Dakota helps kids with summer feeding program

Last summer, Feeding South Dakota gave out almost 10,000 backpacks to children and families in Sioux Falls.

This summer they hope to give out even more.

There are eleven locations for the summer backpack program including some schools, the Boys and Girls Club, and Embe.

The backpacks are filled with nutritious, easy to prepare and easy to store foods.

In addition to the backpack program the summer feeding program offers food to children throughout the week.

“The backpacks are a way to make sure their weekends are covered with nutrition and then the summer feeding program is usually offering breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout the day so that kids have that nutrition as well,” Karen Lundquist said.

Kids can pick them up on Thursdays.

Click here for a list of locations and how you can help Feeding South Dakota.