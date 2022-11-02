SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota and its partners plan on distributing 6,000 Thanksgiving meals across the state this season.

That’s up 1,000 over last year.

The organization increased the numbers because it’s seeing higher demand at its mobile food distributions.

“Each year we know there are families in South Dakota who are facing hunger, and especially this year it’s difficult for people to put groceries on the table in a regular season, but let alone the holiday season,” Stacey Andernacht, Feeding South Dakota Marketing & Communications Director said.

The Thanksgiving meals will get a boost from a local couple. Greg and Pam Sands of Sands Wall Systems will match donations up to $25,000.

“Food brings everybody together. Food is just a wonderful tool to spread love and to bring family and friends together and we’re just grateful to be a part of what Feeding South Dakota does,” Greg Sands said.

Now, even more families will feel the love on Thanksgiving.

“We don’t want them to have the extra stress of wondering how they’re going to do this for their family when they can come and receive that meal from us,” Andernacht said.

The turkey and the fixings will be handed out the Saturday before Thanksgiving.