Feeding South Dakota gives out a thousand Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People who might not otherwise have the means to celebrate Thanksgiving received a free holiday dinner today thanks to Feeding South Dakota.

Cars started lining up at 4 a.m. today to get their turkey meals from Feeding South Dakota.

The distribution was at Concrete Materials this year just north of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, where it has been held in the past. This event today allows families to get Thanksgiving fixings, including turkey, stuffing and pie.

“You know, it always feels good to help our family and our neighbors here in South Dakota but there’s something special about helping on Thanksgiving week and I think that’s why our volunteers love to come out to this distribution,” Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota, said.

Dykstra says the organization has seen a 15 to 20 percent increase of families in need just within the last few weeks.