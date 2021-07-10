Feeding South Dakota fighting hunger with mobile food pantries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After closing their fixed-location food pantries during the pandemic, Feeding South Dakota relied on mobile food distributions to fight hunger in the state.

Feeding South Dakota started their mobile food pantry program in 2013 to help rural communities. However, during the pandemic, the mobile distributions became important for the bigger cities too as the organization permanently closed their fixed-location food pantries in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

“This process, with them like pulling up with the cars, it works so much better than having people come up at every single station,” said Renee Krumvieda operations associate with Feeding South Dakota. “It just would get crowded and, you know, it’s kind of chaotic. This is pretty actually smooth. They just pull up, they just tell them where they want to put it, in the back, in the trunk or whatever. The volunteers will open it up, they don’t even have to get out of the car.”

The organization serves over 100 communities in the state and in Sioux Falls alone, they host 14 mobile neighborhood food pantries each month.