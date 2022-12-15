SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather this week has been causing many businesses and schools to close. Feeding South Dakota and its mobile distributions have also been impacted — which means a lot of people are also impacted.

This week’s winter weather has left Feeding South Dakota with the tough decision to either cancel or postpone food distributions across the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re distributing our holiday pack right now, which is purposely designed for the holidays with some of the menu items and it fits a critical need and so that is a tough decision,” Matt Burns, Chief Operating Officer for Feeding South Dakota, said.” But, again, if we can’t do that safely for our volunteers who help us at those mobile distributions; for our guests that are coming, sometimes from many miles away, to receive that food. We have to take all that into consideration.”

According to their website, 15 mobile food distributions have been postponed or cancelled this week.

“When we do that then we will point our guests on or social media, on our Facebook page, on our website to another distribution that’s going to happen later in the month,” Burns said. “Because we don’t want anybody to miss one of our distributions if at all possible.”

Distributions may be paused, but that doesn’t mean the work is. Volunteers are still coming in to help sort and pack the food.

“Our volunteers, sometimes you can’t keep them away from here regardless of the weather,” Burns said. “They’re very generous with their time, they’re very dedicated to this and some of them are still showing up today because they know how important that mission is to get that food packed and to get it out.”

Making sure the food is ready to go once the weather has cleared and distributions begin again.

Two of the Sioux Falls distributions were cancelled earlier this week. Feeding South Dakota is asking guests to visit the December 17th distributions at Ransom Church and the Empower Campus instead.

Postponed distributions according to Feeding SD website:

Bon Homme County: Dec. 15 distribution in Springfield postponed

Brule County: Dec. 13 distribution in Kimball rescheduled to Dec. 30

Buffalo County: Dec. 15 distribution in Fort Thompson rescheduled to Dec. 28

Custer County: Dec. 13 distribution in Custer rescheduled to Dec. 29

Edmunds County: Dec. 13 distribution in Ipswich rescheduled to Dec. 22

Fall River County: Dec. 14 distribution in Hot Springs rescheduled to Dec. 30

Hughes County: Dec. 15 distribution in Blunt rescheduled to Dec. 28

Hughes County: Dec. 14 distribution in Pierre rescheduled to Dec. 21

Lyman County: Dec. 13 distribution in Reliance rescheduled to Dec. 30

Minnehaha County: Dec. 12 distribution at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls cancelled — visit Dec. 17 distributions at Ransom Church or Empower Campus

Minnehaha County: Dec. 13 distribution at King of Glory Church in Sioux Falls cancelled — visit Dec. 17 distributions at Ransom Church or Empower Campus

Pennington County: Dec. 13 distribution in Hill City rescheduled to Dec. 29

Pennington County: Dec. 13 distribution in Keystone rescheduled to Dec. 29

Sully County: Dec. 13 distribution in Sully rescheduled to Dec. 27

Todd County: Dec. 15 distribution in Saint Francis rescheduled to Dec. 30