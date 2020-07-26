Feeding South Dakota distributing more food because of pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Everyone is finding out what a new normal looks like in everyday life during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this includes organizations like Feeding South Dakota.

Right away in March Feeding South Dakota made the decision to close their food pantries in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still helping those in need of help with food, it just looks a little different. CEO Matt Gassen estimates they’ve been providing meals to roughly 10,000 households each week across the state. Because of the pandemic, Gassen says they estimate they are doing two and a half times more distribution right now than they were doing at this time last year. This has happened through mobile food distributions.

“The mission has never changed through all of this, right. It’s still to provide food to individuals and families that are in need of food assistance. How we do it is what were the big changes that have come. It’s the model in which we’re distributing it, the processes we go, the location we’re at, the use of volunteers versus doing more with our own staff. I mean, we have just been in a constant growth and change mode,” Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota said.

Gassen says they’ve also been able to reach more communities in need than they could last year.