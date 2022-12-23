ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency supplies have arrived in Rosebud, South Dakota as residents continue to struggle with the winter weather.

Feeding South Dakota said Thursday that a truck full of supplies travelled through unplowed snow and ice to reach the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Residents of the tribe helped dig out a path for the truck to make it into town.

Once arriving, supplies were handed out directly from the truck.

“We are grateful that we can help our neighbors in need. The weather over the next few days will continue to be a challenge across the state, particularly in rural communities who may not have yet recovered from last week’s storm,” Feeding South Dakota said in a Facebook post.