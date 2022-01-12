Feeding South Dakota creates community service opportunity for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every year, people come together to serve their communities on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For the first year ever, Feeding South Dakota is hosting a day long event on MLK Day called “Bring Your Child to Serve Day”. It gives kids 11 years or older and their parents or guardians a chance to participate in sorting and packaging food for people in need across the state.

Next week, this assembly line will be filled with children and their caregivers, all coming together to give back to those in need.

“We just really felt like when caregivers bring their children in, it’s an opportunity to display how they can do a little bit of work that makes a really big impact in the community,” said Stacey Andernacht, Marketing and Communications Director.

While all of the volunteer spots are full in Sioux Falls, they are still looking for help in their Pierre and Rapid City locations.

“We’re really excited to kick it off this year in all three of our distribution centers. We have two shifts on that day in both Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City and we hope to continue with more success and more opportunities as we more forward,” said Andernacht.

They are hoping to create a fun way for kids to give back to the community.

“First and foremost let’s have fun. I think that showing kids that this is such a fun way to get involved and stay involved in the community is key,” said Jennifer Stensaas, Community engagement manager.

There are some things to remember before you come to serve.

“We are going to be standing for a couple hours so wear comfortable shoes, sometimes it’s cold so wear layers, but I think it’s going to be just a great day for these kids,” said Stensaas.

There are around 15 to 20 volunteer slots per shift.

If you are interested in signing up for the Pierre or Rapid City location you can do so on the Feeding South Dakota website.