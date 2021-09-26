Feeding South Dakota bringing awareness to food insecurity in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we near the end of Hunger Action Month, Feeding South Dakota continues to bring awareness to food insecurity in the state and how you can help.

Volunteers spent the morning packing produce for the organization. One program Feeding South Dakota helps with is the senior box program, which benefits fixed income adults aged 60 and older.

“The last in the last state of hunger report released by Feeding America, that one in five of South Dakota seniors are at risk of going hungry so that’s about 10,000 people,” Stensaas said.

Stensaas says they distribute just over 2,000 of these boxes in eastern and central South Dakota each month.