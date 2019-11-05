Feeding South Dakota asking for donations for Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota needs your help to make sure everyone has a meal for Thanksgiving.
The non-profit launched its annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive on Monday, Nov. 4. Feeding South Dakota is hoping to provide 3,400 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals this year.
From now until November 23, long-time supporters Greg and Pam Sands will match up to $15,000 for every online donation. Feeding South Dakota says $20 will provide a family of four with everything they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. You can also drop off frozen turkeys and other holiday food to Feeding South Dakota locations in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Pierre.
Then on November 23, families in need can pick up their Thanksgiving meals at the following locations:
- Sioux Falls, W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds, 100 N Lyon Blvd., beginning at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving meals will be given to the first 750 families, one meal per family, limit two meals per vehicle, adults must be present to represent family.
- Rapid City, Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco St, at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving meals will be given to the first 1,000 families, one meal per family, adults must be present to represent family.
- Pierre, Feeding South Dakota is partnering with the Pierre Area Referral Service to provide 350 Thanksgiving meals to those living in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas. Those who are in need must apply by November 4 to receive a meal.