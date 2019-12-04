Feeding SD receives milk donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota is getting a big donation of a vital product. Milk!

This past September, people could donate either a half or whole gallon of milk while buying groceries at the Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores. Tuesday, we learned 15,000 gallons of milk were donated during ‘The Great American Milk Drive’.

“Milk is just one of those important ingredients, one of those important products we wanted to make sure that people have,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said.

Milk is one of the most requested, but least donated items at the Food Pantry.