SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday.

That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties.

“These are what really help in our mission being a success. We need more of these kinds of partnerships in order to continue to meet the needs of the families across our state,” Darren McClary, eastern operations director for Feeding SD, said.

In the last fiscal year, Feeding South Dakota distributed 12.9 million pounds of food.