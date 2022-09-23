SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orange is a popular color on Friday at Feeding South Dakota. It’s just one way people are getting involved in Hunger Action Day.

All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state.

September is Hunger Action Month.

But as part of Hunger Action Day, staff and volunteers are wearing the color orange.

“Orange is the color of hunger, and it’s a really fun way to help bring awareness to hunger in South Dakota. One in nine individuals in South Dakota, which is about 75,000 people, faces hunger in our state,” marketing and communications director Stacey Andernacht said.

In honor of Hunger Action Day, the Feeding South Dakota Board of Directors is offering a match of all donations up to $25,000.

“We were approached with the idea for a match by some of our staff here at Feeding South Dakota, and the board went, ‘Of course, why haven’t we done this before?’ And so within in a short period of time, we had significant amount of donations and I’m pleased to announce we are well on our way to using up that entire match,” board chair Jim Stavenger said.

Every one dollar helps purchase three meals; with the match donation, they’ll be able to purchase six meals.

“Being able to bring in that $50,000 through that board match is really impactful. It allows us to bring more food into the distribution center to serve more people and support our communities,” Andernacht said.

“Food shouldn’t be an impossible choice, and for many of our clients, it is an impossible choice: choosing between paying rent or getting food,” Stavenger said. “Every dollar makes a difference, whether it’s small or large. It’s a significant impact.”

Donations will be matched through September 25th. You can find a link to donate here.