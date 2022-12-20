SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm.

One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire.

Feeding South Dakota sent 1,200 boxes of food to the Rosebud Reservation Tuesday.

Five hundred boxes were also on the way to the Cheyenne River Reservation.

The South Dakota non-profit was contacted by Feeding America about the urgent need after tribes reached out to the organization.

“There’s grocery stores…their stores have been wiped clean, their shelves. There’s a lot of issues with folks even being able to get out of their homes. They’re running out of propane. They have very little if any food, and so we were asked to step in that void and really help supply folks that are hungry,” Feeding South Dakota COO Matt Burns said.

Last week’s storm caused Feeding South Dakota to postpone 20 mobile food distributions, many in rural areas of the state.

Feeding America is sending additional food to Feeding South Dakota so the non-profit can get food to reservations and rural areas quickly, while the organization maintains regular operations.

“Food is essential, and we want to make sure that people can get what they need, nutritious meals so they can focus on that next thing and recover from this storm,” Feeding SD CEO Lori Dykstra said.

There’s a way for you to help in the storm aftermath.

The organization’s biggest need right now is volunteers.

If you’re unable to volunteer, you can also donate to Feeding South Dakota.

A match campaign is underway through the end of the month.