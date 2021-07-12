Feeding America CEO visits Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CEO of the largest hunger relief organization in the country is in Sioux Falls on Monday.

Feeding America has 200 food banks across the country, including Feeding South Dakota. Claire Babineaux-Fontenot has been the CEO of Feeding America since 2018.

She says prior to the pandemic, tens of millions of people were going hungry, but that more than 70 billion pounds of edible food was ending up in landfills.

“We produce enough food in this country to feed every single one of the people in this country. What we need to do is a better of matching the food with the people,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

