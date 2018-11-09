Feds: Vehicle Theft Ring Exposes Oversight Weakness

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK - The FBI and New York State Police have dismantled a national car-theft ring that authorities say exploited a weakness in South Dakota's oversight procedures.

Federal prosecutors say the ring, which often targeted high-end makes such as Range Rover and Lamborghini, registered many of the stolen cars in South Dakota.

The FBI says that state conducted fewer checks compared to other states in confirming ownership of vehicles.

The South Dakota Division of Motor Vehicles did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Over the past year, the thieves got 60 vehicles worth a total of about $3 million.

They included a pickup truck sold on Craigslist for $20,000 cash - about half its actual value.

