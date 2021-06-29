FedEx building distribution center in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Foundation Park has secured another major tenant, just east of where the Amazon distribution center is going up.

FedEx will be opening a new 330,000 square foot distribution center.

It’s already under construction on 36 acres of land in the development in northwest Sioux Falls.

Foundation Park began as an 820 acre blank canvas–now only 370 acres remain on the property as businesses like Amazon, Cj Foods and now FedEx claim more of this new industrial addition to Sioux Falls.