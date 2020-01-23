FedEx, Better Business Bureau have warning about text scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of us feel a rush of happiness when we get a notification that our package is delivered. The euphoric feeling is what scammers are counting on.

FedEx is sending out a warning, telling customers about a bogus text message that claims to be from the company. Nationally, people are receiving text messages that show a supposed tracking code and link to “set delivery preferences.” The text looks legitimate, because it uses the recipient’s real name.

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau even got one. Even though it used her first name, she says the text isn’t from FedEx.

“FedEx is not going to contact you this way,” Schmidt said.

Here’s what you shouldn’t do. The fake FedEx text will ask you to click a link to set your delivery preferences. Don’t click on it. Scammers are trying to profit from our online ordering culture.

“They know our type of thinking. They know it’s personalized to us. So, that might be a little bit more credible to that. But that should be a red flag,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says clicking the link will likely download malware to your phone, which allows scammers to steal personal and financial information from you.

“It’s just like you’re holding your bank account open out there. You don’t want to do that,” Schmidt said.

FedEx says it doesn’t send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money or package or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened, and reported to abuse@fedex.com.

There’s another scam targeting your phones.

Schmidt says despite legislation to alert you when you get a robo call, that won’t stop them from coming. If you get one, Schmidt says don’t answer, block the number, and never give out your personal information.

Submit a complain to the South Dakota Consumer Protection Division, here.