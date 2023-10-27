SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal sex trafficking suspect is headed back to South Dakota to face several charges.

Court papers say Daniel Kubica trafficked at least four people.

Daniel Kubica

He allegedly used Facebook Messenger to set up meetings and then forced the victims to have sex for money.

The alleged crimes happened in 2021 and 2022.

Authorities recently caught up with Kubica in Colorado, where he waived extradition this week.

He is also wanted in Wyoming, where he violated probation. In that case, he pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and endangering children.