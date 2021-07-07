Federal request to deploy additional SD National Guard members to southern border approved by Gov. Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Wednesday that she’s approved a federal request to deploy 125 members of the South Dakota National Guard to the southern border.

Related Content Private donor funds to send South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas border

According to a release, the deployment will happen later this year.

The soldiers are members of the South Dakota National Guard’s 1742nd Transportation Company, stationed in Sioux Falls and Flandreau. The release says the soldiers will be deployed for up to nine to 12 months.

Today, I approved the deployment of an additional 125 members of the @SD_Guard to the southern border.



Our SD Guard is the best in the country. They're prepared for the kind of sustained response the national security crisis at our border requires. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 7, 2021

The 125 members is in addition to the state active duty deployment that Noem announced last week

The guard members will provide non-law enforcement support to U.S. customs agents.