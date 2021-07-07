Federal request to deploy additional SD National Guard members to southern border approved by Gov. Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Wednesday that she’s approved a federal request to deploy 125 members of the South Dakota National Guard to the southern border.
According to a release, the deployment will happen later this year.
The soldiers are members of the South Dakota National Guard’s 1742nd Transportation Company, stationed in Sioux Falls and Flandreau. The release says the soldiers will be deployed for up to nine to 12 months.
The 125 members is in addition to the state active duty deployment that Noem announced last week
The guard members will provide non-law enforcement support to U.S. customs agents.