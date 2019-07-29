Federal lawsuit claims new S.D. law is unconstitutional

Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) A South Dakota law is at the center of a federal lawsuit. A ballot question committee, involving Democrat Cory Heidelberger, wants to stop the state from enforcing House Bill 1094. SD VOICE filed the civil lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

HB 1094 is 6 pages long and includes several new requirements for people who circulate petitions. The civil complaint says the law is unconstitutional, unfairly targets citizen ballot campaigns and restricts the ballot measure process.

The law requires workers and volunteers to wear a badge with an identification number. They’re also required to put their phone number and other personal information in a directory. Opponents of HB 1094 say that could lead to harassment.

Earlier this year, the same group filed a lawsuit to stop a different measure from taking effect. That law would have limited who can donate to ballot question committees.