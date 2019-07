SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two men face federal kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of a Rapid City woman.

Her family reported her missing on July 14. Days later she showed up at a Nebraska hospital with significant injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol says she’d been assaulted and beaten at a motel.

Troopers arrested 33 year-old Jesse Sierra for the assault. Now, his brother, Dustin Sierra, is also accused in federal court.