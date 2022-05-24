SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury in Sioux Falls has found a Minnesota man guilty of attempting to distributing meth and fentanyl.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year old Jerry Jerome Wise of Moorhead, Minnesota was indicted in April of 2021, along with Damara Needham. Needham pled guilty to the same offenses in December and was sentenced in March to more than 10-years behind bars.

The two had obtained meth and fentanyl in Arizona and were transporting it through South Dakota. On July 27, 2020 the two were stopped by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. During their stop, troopers found 655.5 grams of methamphetamine and more than 700 fentanyl pills in Wise’s vehicle.

Officials say Wise and Needham admitted they intended to distribute the methamphetamine and fentanyl to others.