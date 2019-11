It's just about that time of year when Christmas tunes are in the air just about everywhere. One might be "Silent Night," with the familiar line "sleep in heavenly peace." Well, it's not just a Christmas carol: it can mean a whole lot more to a child in need. There is a non-profit nationwide organization called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and its goal is helping make sure just that happens for kids.

Around the holidays, you hear a lot of talk about Santa's workshop. People were bringing their own holiday cheer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace at Lowe's in Sioux Falls on Saturday.