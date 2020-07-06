Federal judge sentences Paul Erickson, man tied to Russian infiltrator, on wire fraud, money laundering charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man who was linked to a Russian agent is sentenced to seven years in federal court.

A judge issued the sentence to conservative political operative Paul Erickson Monday morning. Erickson pleaded guilty in federal court in November 2019 to wire fraud and money laundering.

Erickson admitted to fraudulent investment schemes involving a bogus housing project in the Baaken oil fields in North Dakota that prosecutors said bilked investors of more than a million dollars.

Erickson’s onetime girlfriend is Maria Butina, who was deported in October 2019 to her native Russia after admitting that she sought to infiltrate conservative political groups to promote that country’s agenda.

