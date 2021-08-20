Federal judge rules against South Dakota in abortion lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled against South Dakota’s attempt to lift a decade-old injunction that nullified part of a state law requiring women to consult with a crisis pregnancy center before having an abortion.

South Dakota last year asked the court to allow a 2011 law that required women seeking an abortion to consult with a pregnancy center. But Judge Karen Schreier ruled that the legal situation has not changed since the original injunction stopped the consultation requirement and that allowing the law to go forward would infringe on women’s right to free speech and access to abortion.