SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has lost its court battle to begin growing industrial hemp.

In a ruling on Thursday, Federal Judge Karen Schrier denied their request for an injunction to try and get the United States Department of Ag to rule on a plan to grow hemp on 6,000 acres.

On Wednesday, attorneys for the tribe said in court if they lost they would file an appeal to begin working with the Ag Department again to resubmit another plan.