Federal hearing starts Wednesday for Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe’s hemp battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal court is taking up a South Dakota tribe’s fight to legalize industrial hemp.

Court papers say the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe met with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, selected three locations to grow hemp and sent the plan to the USDA at the beginning of March. Now, the tribe is still waiting for federal approval.

With the growing season quickly approaching, the tribe filed a motion requesting a federal hearing.

That hearing is happening Wednesday afternoon.

