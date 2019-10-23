Federal Grants bolster school security

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota is getting more than 2.7 million in federal money to boost school safety.
This week, the Department of Justice announced more than $85.3 million in grants to 215 schools and districts across the country.
The 2018 STOP School Violence Act authorized the DOJ to create a series of grant award programs under a School Violence Prevention Program.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety was awarded three separate grants. The Attorney General’s office will also get money to help combat drug trafficking.