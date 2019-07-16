Federal explosives charges filed following search of Hartford salvage yard

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – A search of a Hartford salvage yard that turned up more than 30 bombs has now led to federal charges.

ATF agents scoured the 35-acre property back in November. An agent told KELOLAND News the search turned up 46 guns including rifles, shotguns, pistols and revolvers along with 37 explosive devices.

Newly unsealed federal court papers say the owner Gerald Gosmire faces explosives charges. He was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail Tuesday morning.

He is scheduled to be in federal court on Wednesday.