Federal court headlines: Attorney signs plea deal, Load King employee accused

A former chief deputy with the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office admits to breaking the law. Gregory Sperlich has signed a federal plea agreement admitting he didn’t pay personal income taxes for five years. The document says he owes the Internal Revenue Service $301,553.

A Load King employee is accused of stealing $135,814 from her employer. Jennifer Groethe is charged with federal mail theft and mail fraud. An indictment says she convinced another business to include her name on the checks it mailed to Load King so she could cash them and keep the money for herself.