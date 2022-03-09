SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Wagner woman is facing federal charges in the death of her infant son in Charles Mix County.

Chelsea Andersh is charged with Child Abuse and Neglect and Involuntary Manslaughter.

According to the baby’s obituary, he was just four months old when he died. The charges, filed just last week, stem from an incident on September 11th of last year.

Court papers say Andersh knowingly abused and neglected her baby. The federal indictment also alleges that she smothered the infant, which led to his death.