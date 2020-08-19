Federal charges filed against three suspects in robberies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people believed to be behind a string of Rapid City robberies now face federal charges. Shannon Larive, Karmen Englert and Nicholas Butler are accused in the case.

Court papers say all three of the suspects were involved in a March 16 robbery at the Joker’s Casino. The indictment says they threatened a clerk with a shotgun and got away with cash.

On March 18, Larive and Englert are accused of using a pistol to hold up the Market Square Casino. On March 21, court papers say Larive held up the Rushmore Casino. Larive is also accused of firing a gun inside the business.

The documents say Larive has a criminal record and was not allowed to have a gun.

This week, Larive pleaded not guilty to the charges.