Federal aid request approved from Minnehaha County Commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Federal money could be coming to help the area recover from September flooding and tornado damage.

Just a few hours ago, the Minnehaha County Commission approved a high winds and flooding disaster.

The request will now go to Governor Noem, and then it’d be up to the president to sign.

County Emergency manager Jason Gearman doesn’t expect this disaster to cost as much as storm damage in the spring, but says it’s significant.

“The damage we have in the county is limited. It’s not as extreme as it was this spring, but unfortunately, the city, with all the trees that were down, the other deal with sidewalk repair, stump removal; all those costs add up,” Gearman said.

Though three tornadoes devastated the area, Gearman says they may come in handy for recovery.

