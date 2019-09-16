FCC approves sale of Tribune Media Company to Nexstar Media Group

IRVING, Texas (KELO) — The Federal Communications Commission has granted approval for the sale of Tribune Media Company to Nexstar Media Group.

The FCC follows the Department of Justice in clearing Nextar’s acquisition of Tribune Media and it represents the final regulatory approval needed to close the deal.

Nexstar, which owns KELOLAND Media Group, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households.