FBI spoofer steals thousands from local woman

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Minnehaha County woman is out several thousand dollars in a phone scam that law enforcement says has become all too common. The scammers use fear of arrest if the victim doesn’t send them a large amount of money. This latest scam involving a caller claiming to be from the FBI.

A woman who lives in rural Minnehaha County received a call this week from a spoofed phone number that showed up as coming from the FBI. The caller claimed to be a federal agent.

“Informed this lady that the vehicle she had recently sold was used in a drug trafficking ring down in the Texas area,” Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said.

The caller then told the woman to purchase $7,000 worth of gift cards, or she’d face charges for being an accessory.

“They instructed her to then scratch off the back of the gift cards and provide them with the numbers which gives them the monetary value of those gift cards,” Phillips said.

The caller kept the woman on the phone, telling her to send even more money.

“This victim then proceeded to withdraw a substantial amount of money, over $20,000 and then overnight it to these individuals who are threatening to arrest her, or she would be part of the conspiracy in the drug trafficking,” Phillips said.

Fortunately, law enforcement was able to intercept that money delivery, sparing the woman an even bigger loss of cash.

Investigators are reminding everyone that no law enforcement agency, whether local, state or federal, would ever ask someone over the phone for money, or gift cards.