PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation.

On July 17, authorities responded to an assault call in the Pine Ridge Village in the early morning hours. Upon arrival, the body of Maria Makes Him First of Oglala, South Dakota was found.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety at 605-867-5111 or submit an anonymous tip to 800-225-5324.