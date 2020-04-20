1  of  2
Breaking News
JBS meat facility in Worthington to close because of COVID-19 50 new positive cases, 13 new hospitalizations announced as active cases decrease
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 2:45 p.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem COVID-19 update

FBI offers reward for conviction in South Dakota murders

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
fbi-federal-bureau-of-investigation_616761520621

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (AP) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a double murder case on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

The agency says 63-year-old Delmas Traversie Jr. and 39-year-old Carmen Charger were killed at a house in Eagle Butte during a snowstorm in March 2019. No cause or manner of the deaths was released.

The FBI is asking anyone who was in or around the house from March 13-15 last year to contact the agency at the Minneapolis Field Office.

Eagle Butte is the headquarters of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss