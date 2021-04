MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the Delmas Traversie, Jr. and Carmen Charger homicide case.

63-year-old Delmas Traversie, Jr. and 39-year-old Carmen Charger were killed at a house in Eagle Butte, South Dakota in March of 2019.

If you have any information concerning this case, you’re asked to contact the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000.