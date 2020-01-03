Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 10:30: Sioux Falls Police Briefing
FBI investigating officer’s shooting of South Dakota suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Authorities are investigating a federal agent’s shooting of a suspect near Rapid City that began with a car chase on the Pine Ridge Reservation last month.

The FBI is investigating what prompted the car pursuit and the reason for the shooting. Federal prosecutors will then decide if charges are warranted.

Authorities have released few details of the shooting Dec. 19. The suspect’s name, what he or she was wanted for, or the seriousness of the injuries all remain unanswered.

