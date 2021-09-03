FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pine Ridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Pine Ridge Thursday, September 2.

According to authorities, officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety were called to the area of Wolfhound Road for reports of gun shots just after 3 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had a gun and refused to cooperate. He then went into his home and refused to listen to law enforcement commands.

Several hours later, the man came outside and fired at officers. He was shot by officers and arrested. The officers were not hurt.

According to a news release from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, the FBI is investigating the entire incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 