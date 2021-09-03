FBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pine Ridge

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Pine Ridge Thursday, September 2.

According to authorities, officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety were called to the area of Wolfhound Road for reports of gun shots just after 3 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had a gun and refused to cooperate. He then went into his home and refused to listen to law enforcement commands.

Several hours later, the man came outside and fired at officers. He was shot by officers and arrested. The officers were not hurt.

According to a news release from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, the FBI is investigating the entire incident.