FBI investigating fatal stabbing on Yankton reservation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Police Lights

WAGNER, S.D. (AP) – The FBI says it’s investigating a stabbing death on the Yankton Sioux Indian Reservation.

The agency says a suspect has been arrested in Tuesday evening’s stabbing in Wagner. The victim is identified as 54-year-old Isaac Primeaux.

FBI agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing with the assistance of state and tribal law enforcement officers. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the US Attorney’s Office in South Dakota for any charging decision.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests