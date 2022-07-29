SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Damage to an East River Electric transformer that supplies power to the Keystone Pipeline is under investigation by the FBI, county and East River officials said.

Beadle County Sheriff Doug Solem said because the type of crime involved an energy substation, the case was turned over to the FBI.

The damage happened on Saturday, July 17, in Beadle County, and it caused a power outage, said Chris Studer of East River Electric.

“We’ve said publicly this was vandalized. This wasn’t heat related. It was a deliberate act,” Studer said.

The substation and transformer is dedicated to supplying Keystone with power, Studer said.

The damage was repaired and full power was restored on Saturday, July 23, Studer said. The damage caused Keystone to pump less oil through the pipeline.