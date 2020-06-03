1  of  2
Breaking News
Neitzert re-elected to council; Mickelson, Jensen still leading as votes continue to be counted Click to review South Dakota Primary Election Results

FBI investigates 2 homicides on Rosebud reservation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSEBUD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say two homicides that happened this week on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation are “totally separate” cases and are unrelated.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith says 48-year-old Lloyd Walking Eagle was fatally shot near the All Stop gas station in Rosebud last Sunday afternoon.

21-year-old Joshua Bordeaux was found beaten to death the next morning in the South Antelope community, reports say.

Rosebud Sioux Capt. Iver Crow Eagle says suspects are in custody, but have not been charged by federal prosecutors. He says the motives for the crimes aren’t yet known. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests