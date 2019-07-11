FBI IDs 5-year-old girl found dead in South Dakota creek

CHERRY CREEK, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a 5-year-old girl whose body was recovered from a swollen creek in north-central South Dakota.

The FBI identifies the girl as Ariya Huapapi.

Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore says the girl was reported missing Tuesday after she had reportedly been playing in Cherry Creek.

The Rapid City Journal reports dozens of searchers looked for the girl on foot and horseback along the banks of the creek, as well as in boats and in an airplane.

The girl’s body was found Wednesday by volunteer searchers who were on a bridge over Cherry Creek. Two people jumped into the creek to retrieve her body.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier commended volunteers and tribal agencies “that never gave up and searched tirelessly through the night,” and thanked various government agencies.