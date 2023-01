SULLY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A father and son in Sully County are heading to federal prison for charges connected to defrauding federal crop insurance programs.

44-year-old Levi Garrett will spend 2 years behind bars.

He was also ordered to pay over $279,000 in restitution.

His father, 68-year-old James Garrett, was sentenced to 18 months and will have to repay over $1.4 million dollars.

He will be sent to the Federal Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota.