Father, son rescued at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to Sergeant Jon Thum with the Sioux Falls Police Department, a number of 911 calls came in about two people in the lower part of the Falls.

The two people got out of the water without serious injury. A 14-year-old boy along with his Illinois family were taking a photo. The boy had slipped and fallen into the water, and the current had pulled him under.

His father entered the water to save the boy, but he too got pulled under. The boy swam to the shore, but his dad was having trouble. A bystander went into the water, got him, and was able to swim the dad to shore.

“A juvenile fell in. A father went in to retrieve his son. Both were successfully rescued from the water without serious injury,” Thum said.

According to Sergeant Thum, more formation is going to come at Monday’s press briefing.